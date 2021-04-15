Meghan and Harry ‘regret’ Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have "regrets" about the Oprah Winfrey interview following the death of Prince Philip, according to reports.

The explosive tell-all chat was aired while the Duke of Edinburgh was ill in hospital - and according to sources, the Sussexes regret the timing of the interview.

Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday aged 99 - sparking an outpouring of grief.

A source close to Meghan and Harry has now told how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "wish things could have been different" but still believe it was something they had to do.

Meghan and Harry are said to have ‘regrets’ over the timing of the Oprah interview, as the Duke was ill at the time. Picture: CBS

Prince Philip was in hospital when the bombshell Oprah interview aired. Picture: CBS

And they hope that their relationship with Charles, William and Kate will be better "one day".

The source told Heat Magazine: "They needed to have their say, and they couldn't see any other way to do it.

"Harry and Meghan's love and respect for Prince Philip and the Queen was never in doubt."

And the source added that Harry was "upset" that Philip never got to know Archie and won't meet his great-granddaughter.

This comes after Harry and Meghan are attempting to mend the royal rift ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

Prince Harry and William spoke on the phone ahead of their first face-to-face meeting in a year at the funeral.

The brothers will be reunited at the ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon - with Kate Middleton expected to act as a peacemaker.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK on Sunday and is staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to quarantine for five days ahead of his grandad's funeral on Saturday.

Meghan, 39, who is heavily pregnant, made "every effort" to travel but didn't receive medical clearance from her physician, a Senior Palace Official and Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

It marks Harry's first visit to the UK since he and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family and since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal regret

The brothers' last face-to-face meeting was in March last year at the Commonwealth Day service - Prince Harry and Meghan's last royal engagement before Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex on Monday paid tribute to his "witty" grandfather Philip and remembered the Duke as the "master of the barbecue and legend of banter".

Harry also thanked Philip for being a "rock" to his grandmother the Queen - just minutes after his brother William also paid tribute.

Harry and Will have barely spoken since January 2020 when the Sussexes "blindsided" the Queen and announced Megxit on their Sussex Royal Instagram page.

During the Oprah interview, Prince Harry said his relationship with his brother was "space" and claimed his family were "trapped" by their royal duties.

Meghan also claimed an unnamed royal had raised "concerns" about the skin colour of her and Harry's children and alleged the Palace had denied her mental health support.

The Duke of Cambridge issued a candid response to the claims during a visit to a school in London last month, saying that the Royals were "very much not a racist family".

