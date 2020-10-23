Meghan, Harry launch new website

Six months after announcing they were starting their ambitious non-profit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched the website for Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their post-royal plans back in April after relinquishing their roles as senior royals.

The Archewell foundation will serve to replace their Sussex Royal brand after the Queen reportedly said they couldn't use it anymore. It is described as a charity and volunteering service.

The website doesn't have a whole lot going on just yet. Set on a beige backdrop the word Archewell is seen on the page, followed by an explainer: Arche: Greek word meaning "source of action" | Well: a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.

The inspiration for the name also comes from their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Visitors to the website are then encouraged to sign up to email updates.

Meghan and Harry's website Archewell has gone live.

It's taken a few months to get it up and running after the couple delayed its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also hit a snag with naming rights in June with the United States Patent and Trademark Office after submitting their application on March 3.

Paperwork seen by The Sun shows it was filed by Cobblestone Lane LLC, which is registered in Delaware but linked to the Beverly Hills offices of a Hollywood power lawyer, who has worked for Meghan for years.

An examiner was assigned to review their application on May 26 and they were sent an 'Irregularity Notice' by the USPTO addressing a catalogue of errors, including the vague nature of the proposed charitable work, according to documents.

RELATED: Embarrassing gaffe on Meghan and Harry's new website

Harry and Meghan delayed the launch of their venture due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

The notice features a number of changes which need to be made by the couple's lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman, by August 22 - otherwise the application will become "abandoned".

The notice also stated that Meghan and Harry needed to pay some additional fees to process their application.

RELATED: Moment that Prince William proved Meghan and Harry wrong

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," Meghan and Harry said when announcing the launch of Archewell.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Originally published as Meghan, Harry launch new website