Meghan Markle lands Disney job

Meghan Markle has landed her first job with Disney. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has landed her first post-Megxit job with Disney after Prince Harry touted her for work at the Lion King premiere.

The Duchess of Sussex was today confirmed as the narrator for Disney+'s new show Elephant after her husband was filmed suggesting her for a job, according to The Sun.

The Disneynature channel made the announcement on Twitter, writing: "Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus."

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

It comes after Prince Harry was filmed revealing his wife's interest to be involved in a project to Disney chief Bob Iger at the London premiere of the Lion King in July last year while the couple were still royals.

In the astonishing video, the Duke, 35, pointed to his wife and said in hushed tones: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

Mr Iger, looking surprised, replied "ah I did not know that", before Harry continued: "You seem surprised, she's really interested".

The Disney bigwig said: "We'd love to try. That's a great idea".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z at the premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n/Getty Images

Meghan, 38, was speaking with singer Beyonce next to Harry while he made the pitch.

In another clip, the Duke and Duchess were seen talking to the Lion King film's director, Jon Favreau.

Harry told him: "Next time, if anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available.

Former Suits actress Meghan then said: "That's really why we're here - to pitch".

It is understood Meghan lent her voice to the film in return for a donation to a wildlife charity.

Meghan and Harry are now in Canada after quitting as royals earlier this year. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The new Disney film will follow a family of elephants and their journey across the Kalahari Desert in Africa.

The show will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 3, three days after she and Harry officially quit as senior royals on March 31.

A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives".

Meghan and Harry are now in Canada after quitting as royals earlier this year.

The couple moved to North America after announcing they wanted to become "financially independent".

As part of the Megxit agreement, the couple won't be able to use their HRH titles.

They returned to the UK this month to complete their final engagements as royals, but left baby Archie, who is ten months, back in Canada.

Meghan and Beyonce were seen hugging as they spoke. Picture: Niklas Halle'n/AFP