Meghan and Harry go Hollywood: Inside their extravagant new LA home
News

Meghan Markle’s huge baby news

by Alexis Carey
15th Feb 2021 6:06 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they are expecting their second child.

The happy news was announced on Sunday US time by the couple in a surprise statement.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement, according to Today.

 

The announcement comes after the duchess revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July 2020 in an emotional New York Times piece published last November.

In the raw op-ed, the 39-year-old described how she felt a "sharp cramp" on a July morning after changing baby Archie's nappy.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote.

RELATED: New royal baby headlines vastly different

 

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

A photograph of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released by the couple to confirm the pregnancy.
A photograph of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released by the couple to confirm the pregnancy.

The piece drew widespread praise for shining the light on pregnancy loss and breaking down the taboo often associated with it.

The couple's baby joy comes after a long, tumultuous period for the pair which began shortly after their May 2018 fairytale wedding.

Soon after, rumours of a royal rift between Prince Harry, 36, and elder brother Prince William began to swirl.

The arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019 provided a brief respite from the speculation, but in January 2020, the newlyweds announced bombshell plans to step down from their role as senior royals in a move dubbed "Megxit" by the British press.

RELATED: William's dangerous new Meghan fight

 

Since then, the royals have moved their young family to California in the US, where they have bunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their second child will be Queen Elizabeth's 10th great-grandchild and Prince Charles' fifth grandchild.

 

More to come

Originally published as Meghan Markle's huge baby news

