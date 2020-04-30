Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Meghan Markle offers job advice via Smart Works Charity. Picture: smartworkscharity/Instagram
Supplied Meghan Markle offers job advice via Smart Works Charity. Picture: smartworkscharity/Instagram
Celebrity

Meghan offers advice to fan in video call

by Jessica Napoli
30th Apr 2020 7:46 AM

Meghan Markle offered some words of encouragement to a Smart Works' client before her upcoming job interview.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex took time out of her day to video call the woman from her new home in Los Angeles and speak to her about taking the next steps in her career.

Meghan has been a patron of Smart Works since January 2019. The charity helps underprivileged women secure employment, offers coaching tips, and provides professional clothes for job interviews.

In September 2019, Meghan designed a capsule clothing line for Smart Works that included staple pieces for women in the workplace.

 

Meghan Markle offers job advice via video chat.
Meghan Markle offers job advice via video chat.

 

The video was uploaded to the Smart Works Instagram account.
The video was uploaded to the Smart Works Instagram account.

 

Meghan with Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, at the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection last September.
Meghan with Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, at the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection last September.

 

During the video chat, the former senior member of the royal family told the client she seemed "incredibly confident and prepared."

"I know everyone here is so excited," Meghan said. "When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that's excellent."

The client replied, "Thank you so much, that means so much to me." Meghan wished her "the best of luck" and said her "fingers are crossed."

Meghan Markle offered up some positive advice to the woman. Picture: smartworkscharity/Instagram
Meghan Markle offered up some positive advice to the woman. Picture: smartworkscharity/Instagram


"There's so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there," she added.

Meghan said it was a "pleasure" to support and work closely with Smart Works because you see "how many people they help and that's what it's all about."

"I've been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it's an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you," she added.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Meghan offers advice to fan in video call

More Stories

celebrity meghan markle royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art will tell Noosa’s creation story

        premium_icon Inspiring Kabi Kabi street art will tell Noosa’s creation...

        News The State Government to install artwork at the Noosa Inspiration Centre to celebrate Noosa’s indigenous history.

        ‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

        premium_icon ‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

        News With no job prospects and funds very quickly running out, this backpacking couple...

        ‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

        premium_icon ‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

        Crime Teen accused of threatening with baseball bat is among five charged

        REVEALED: When we might see Noosa restaurants, gyms reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: When we might see Noosa restaurants, gyms reopen

        News As decision could be made by the end of the week as to when we might see our...