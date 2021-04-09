Meghan’s new plan of attack against Piers

Meghan Markle "will fight back" against Piers Morgan's slurs, a royal biographer has claimed.

Angela Levin says the Duchess of Sussex will hit back in the "verbal boxing match" after the former Good Morning Britain presenter's hour-long Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson.

Piers Morgan appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show this week. Picture: Supplied

Morgan claimed Meghan and Harry lied or exaggerated 17 times during their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

He insisted he was right not to believe the Duchess of Sussex in her Oprah interview, alleging that 17 of her claims in the chat have proved incorrect.

Earlier this year Duchess of Sussex, 39, won a court battle Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd.

Now Ms Levin, author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, says Piers could have a similar lawsuit on his hands soon - as she believes Meghan "will fight back."

She told Talk Radio: "I think it's a bit like a verbal boxing match.

"Each of them runs around and the other one comes back and is more spiteful or more difficult and says more things.

"They have one thing in common and that is neither of them like to lose out."

Piers slammed the couple in his Fox News interview this week. Picture: AFP.

﻿She continued: "So they'll carry on bashing away, and I imagine she has lawyers working out a sentence or verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on.

"She's a very determined woman, heavily pregnant or not she will want to fight back."

In the interview, Piers demanded Meghan reveal who specifically rejected her pleas for help over her mental health, before she quit as a frontline royal.

He also accused Harry and Meghan of "complete hypocrisy" with the interview and insisted he has the "universal support" of the British public.

Ms Levin continued: "A lot of what Piers said we already knew in this country. He worked out that there were 17 lies or exaggerations and that's really true.

"She's got a very very aggressive legal team and I always think it's amazing what these lawyers can come up with.

"I think Piers is a brave man but let's wait and see.

"I think she'll come up with something, or they will come up with something, really extraordinarily unusual but which they will try to take the better of him."

Levin described Meghan as having a "very very aggressive" legal team. Picture: AFP.

In his first TV interview since he departed Good Morning Britain, Morgan told the American news personality he stood by his comments, blasting the couple for the "most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job".

Just six minutes into the hour-long bombshell interview, Carlson asked Morgan about Markle's suicidal claims.

"You're accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family, if that is true let's have the names of these people and let's go to them and ask them is this true," Piers told Carlson.

Morgan said he "found it impossible to believe" Meghan was denied mental health support and called alleged questions about Archie's skin colour "innocent". Picture: AFP.

"'Did you tell a suicidal woman, who told you she was suicidal, not to get help?' - because I find that impossible to believe."

He added that Markle was "accusing the Queen and the Monarchy and the institution as being racist," adding "that's really what was going down here."

Piers said that if the question was as "innocent" as somebody saying "given Meghan's father is white, her mother's black, what colour would the baby be" that he believes this would be an "innocent question."

However, he said that if it were "loaded with a sense of derogatory tone or concern, then it becomes racism."

Ahead of the interview, Tucker Carlson promoted the show in a clip as: "So Piers Morgan was banished from television for asking a simple question: how is it that the most privileged people in our society get away with posing as the most oppressed?

"For asking that, they crushed him and took his job away. On Monday we will speak to Piers Morgan for his interview on live television since he was cancelled."

