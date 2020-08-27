Meghan’s quip about leaving UK

Meghan Markle has said she's glad to be back in America for "so many reasons" in an intimate chat with a US journalist.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of women voting in the upcoming election during a "historic backyard chat", where the former royal also praised her husband, Prince Harry, for being a feminist.

The MAKERS Women Instagram account shared a preview of the chat and explained Markle and the social activist were going to "discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women 'are linked, not ranked.'"

"Meg, welcome home. I'm so glad that you're home," Steinem, 86, told Markle, 39, who moved back to Los Angeles, California, from England earlier this year with Harry and their one-year-old son, Archie.

Markle responded: "Thank you. Me too, for so many reasons."

Meghan Markle in an intimate backyard interview with Gloria Steinem.

During the chat, which saw Meghan and Harry's dogs gate crash the interview, the actress said as she's matured she's come to realise "it's not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine."

Steinem then replied, "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy."

"Like my husband!" Meghan said. "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I'm a feminist too, right Gloria? It's really important to me that you know that'.

"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.

"That there's no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

The pair then launched into a discussion to encourage women, especially young women, to vote in the 2020 presidential election in the two-minute video clip.

"People forget how hard women like you, and so many others before you, fought for us to just be where we are right now," Markle stated.

In response, Steinem said, "If you don't vote, you don't exist. It is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth."

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact," Steinem added.

She added: "Yet, it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences."

Markle then questioned whether Steinem still feels "hopeful" that young women will vote, to which she responded, "I do feel hopeful."

The former Suits star and the social activist's full conversation about voting is set to be released Wednesday.

Their conversation comes weeks after Markle revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that she plans to vote in November.

She later participated in the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty to celebrate 100 years since the 19th Amendment allowed women the right to vote in the U.S.

"When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as, we vote to honour those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us," said Markle. "Because that's what community is all about. And that's specifically what this election is all about."

"We all know what's at stake this year," she added.

Markle also pointed out that voter suppression tactics prevented women of colour from enjoying the same rights as their white peers.

"This week we are recognising the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women," she explained. "And specifically not women of colour. As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalised, still struggling to see that right come to fruition. It's just simply not OK."

Markle shared that it's important now more than ever for women everywhere to get involved in the current election season.

"This fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising," she said. "At this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we're part of the problem. If you're complacent, you're complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

