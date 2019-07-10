Meghan’s text after Harry date revealed

When the news broke that Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry in 2016, she is said to have texted a friend admitting he was "a catch".

British TV host Lizzie Cundy revealed that she immediately messaged Meghan when it came out that the former Suits actor, 37, was romantically involved with Prince Harry, 34.

Speaking toThe Sun, Cundy said: "When I heard about Harry, 'I said what a catch' and she said, 'yeah I know!'"

The TV host said Meghan had been on the hunt for an English boyfriend, following her split from producer Trevor Engelson, to whom she was married from 2011 to 2013.

"We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine," Cundy said. "She wanted kids and she wouldn't mind an English guy."

Cundy famously suggested that footballer Ashley Cole could be a contender for the actor, but Meghan turned down the offer after learning about his history with former wife Cheryl.

The TV host added: "People are saying she's a social climber, but you want to be someone people look up to and you are proud to be on the arm of.

"But I think good for her, she's had the catch of the century."

At the time, Meghan was filming Suits in Vancouver, but Cundy said she seemed desperate to relocate across the pond.

"[We chatted] a bit about Vancouver that it was so away from everything and there wasn't much to do there," she said. "That's why she loved London. I could see the stars in her eyes."

Although Suits was already a massive hit in the US, Lizzie said Meghan wasn't as well-known in London back in 2013, and was humble about being on the show.

"She was very gracious with it," Cundy said. "And was like 'I do this' she didn't expect you to know her. Very humble."

Meghan Markle at Wimbledon this week. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex cheered on her close friend, Serena Williams. Picture: Getty Images

"If you want to have a good time, you keep in with the right people and she was no different.

"Whether you call it social climbing, but she desperately wanted to go on and enjoy London life and make as many contacts as possible. You can't blame her, everyone does it."

The pair first met when they were sat together at a pre-dinner for a Caudwell Children charity event, and Cundy admitted she had no idea who the then-Suits actor living in Canada was.

Cundy said that Meghan stressed that she was keen to stay in London and had been hanging around with cast members from Made in Chelsea.

The English TV host even said that she encouraged Meghan to consider joining the hit reality series, before she met her now-husband Prince Harry.

This article has been edited and republished from The Sun with permission.