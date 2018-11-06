Melbourne Cup fever hits Noosa

BACKING A WINNER: The team at View Restaurant are ready to giddy up for Melbourne Cup celebrations.

BACKING A WINNER: The team at View Restaurant are ready to giddy up for Melbourne Cup celebrations. Caitlin Zerafa

FASCINATORS and fashion will be the pick for many today celebrating the race that stops the nation.

Whether out to pick a winner or just enjoy one of the many Melbourne Cup luncheons in Noosa, most will tune in at 2pm local time to see all the action.

Staff at Peppers Noosa (pictured above) are preparing for a sold-out Melbourne Cup lunch and fashion show.

"It will be a big Melbourne Cup. It's getting bigger every year,” Pepper's Noosa's Valerie Teape said.

Those lucky enough to have a ticket to the Melbourne Cup event at View Restaurant will enjoy a two-course meal, sweeps and prizes for best dressed.

Today's Melbourne Cup excitement comes off the back of a big weekend of Noosa Tri action - the race that stops Noosa.