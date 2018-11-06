Menu
Login
BACKING A WINNER: The team at View Restaurant are ready to giddy up for Melbourne Cup celebrations.
BACKING A WINNER: The team at View Restaurant are ready to giddy up for Melbourne Cup celebrations. Caitlin Zerafa
News

Melbourne Cup fever hits Noosa

by Caitlin Zerafa
6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM

FASCINATORS and fashion will be the pick for many today celebrating the race that stops the nation.

Whether out to pick a winner or just enjoy one of the many Melbourne Cup luncheons in Noosa, most will tune in at 2pm local time to see all the action.

Staff at Peppers Noosa (pictured above) are preparing for a sold-out Melbourne Cup lunch and fashion show.

"It will be a big Melbourne Cup. It's getting bigger every year,” Pepper's Noosa's Valerie Teape said.

Those lucky enough to have a ticket to the Melbourne Cup event at View Restaurant will enjoy a two-course meal, sweeps and prizes for best dressed.

Today's Melbourne Cup excitement comes off the back of a big weekend of Noosa Tri action - the race that stops Noosa.

fashion horse racing melbourne cup 2018 melbourne cup luncheons noosa racewear
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Not unclear about Miss Leading

    Not unclear about Miss Leading

    News Coast band to bring funk-rock-soul vibe to Tewantin RSL this Friday, Novemberber 9

    Popular performer on his way to The J

    Popular performer on his way to The J

    News Aussie singer, songwriter to bring first Queensland show to Noosa

    Cooroy ties on a big one

    Cooroy ties on a big one

    News Hall will be swinging to a gala night

    Start stretching for yoga-filled festival

    Start stretching for yoga-filled festival

    News Inaugural festival to celebrate all things yoga

    Local Partners