Melbourne Cup winner, Matt Golinksi saddle up for race day

The whips are cracking as the Sunshine Coast Turf Club saddles up with celebrity chef Matt Golinski and a Melbourne Cup winner for an odds-on winning taste of the Noosa Eat & Drink experience.

Although stabled at the other end of the Coast at Corbould Park, the Noosa region is jockeying to promote its food dining on October 4 with the gates opening at the first-rate Caloundra racecourse from 11am.

Noosa Cup Day will be hosted by charity Noosa Chances and supported by Tourism Noosa with Matt looking for clear running to create and produce this three-course lunch, highlighting local produce while also promoting Noosa’s festival food scene.

Tasty trackside dining with Matt Golinski.

A highlight of the day will see Anthony Lanskey, co-owner of last year’s Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare, jockey Damian Browne, trainer and tipster Joe Cleary on a panel with Noosa mayor Clare Stewart.

They will be interviewed by race calling legend Bart Sinclair.

Tourism Noosa’s food tourism manager Lee Huber said: “Our focus is very much about supporting our local food tourism industry and continuing the Noosa Eat & Drink experience in unique ways.

“When Noosa Chances told us about this day, it was an obvious choice for us to reach out to Matt to get his involvement which he happily accepted.

The Sunshine Coast Turf Club knows how to turn on a great track side fundraiser for the Noosa Cup Day.

“Matt is a wonderful ambassador for Noosa’s food tourism scene and will curate a menu for 200 guests showcasing the best of Noosa’s local produce,” Ms Huber said.

Noosa Chances provides education scholarships through local Noosa schools and tertiary institutions and offers ongoing support.

“Matt has also kindly offered for some of the students supported by Noosa Chances, to get involved and work with him in the kitchen on the day,” Ms Huber said.

Noosa Chances CEO Tara Bell said Noosa locals and visitors alike love the Noosa Eat & Drink Festival.

“With COVID challenges and the festival changing to smaller events, we are thrilled that Tourism Noosa is collaborating with us on this fundraising event,” Ms Bell said.

“The addition of Matt Golinski to our line-up for the day will put Noosa’s dining scene in the spotlight and provide a great taste of the Noosa Eat & Drink Festival experience”.

Cr Stewart said: “The Noosa Cup Day will be a great day raising valuable funds for Noosa’s young people and I am thrilled to be involved in the day.”

Book your spot at Noosa Cup Day via https://www.noosachances.org.au