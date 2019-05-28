AFL star rocked by wife’s sudden death

Brad Green and his future wife Anna at the 2004 Brownlow Medal.

THE AFL community has been rocked by the sudden death of Melbourne Demons great Brad Green's wife, Anna.

The 40-year-old mum and lifestyle blogger died on Monday, leaving behind two sons aged seven and nine.

Demons champion Green, 38, confirmed the tragedy on his Instagram account the same day.

"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means, I'll miss you until we meet again. Rest easy my darling #xxx3boys," Green wrote.

The family released a statement to media on Tuesday, saying she died peacefully on Monday following a cardiac arrest last week.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend Anna Green," the family statement said.

"Anna suffered a cardiac arrest last week and passed away peacefully at lunch time yesterday surrounded by her immediate family.

"The family would like to thank the committed medical team at the intensive care unit at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and would now ask for privacy as they come to terms with their loss."

The Melbourne football club released a brief statement on Tuesday: "The Melbourne Football Club has been supporting the Green family over the past week and has reached out to the club champion."

A spokeswoman for The Alfred Hospital confirmed a 40-year-old woman had died at the facility on Monday.

Anna Green had a huge following as an influencer and mummy blogger.

The former flight attendant and fashion designer described herself on Instagram as a "mum of boys, lover of sunshine, palm trees, yoga, beaches, travel, summer, sunsets, cocktails, style".

The news of her death has devastated Green's former football club.

Anna and Brad Green, both from Tasmania, had grown up together, but only began seeing each other after a chance meeting in 2002.

They were married in 2013, despite Green saying in the middle of his footy career that he already considered himself settled down.

"We're basically from the same hometown and have known each other all our lives, or our families have,'' he said at the time.

"Then we bumped into each other five years ago and we caught up for dinner and just went from there."

The proud mum often posted on social media about her joy in seeing her two sons grow up before her eyes. She captioned one photo of her two children in February: "You will outgrow my lap but never my heart."

The wife of Demons star Nathan Jones, Jerri Jones, also posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Terribly heartbroken. Rest easy beautiful Anna. She'll have a place in my heart forever," she said.

Kate Arnott also posted a photo tribute to her warmly remembered friend.

Green, a footballing prodigy, who debuted for the Demons in 2000, was appointed captain of the club in 2010 before handing over the leadership and retiring from the game in 2012.

His wife worked in the fashion industry for years in sales, management, merchandising and modelling as well as consulting with in-house Australian designers and stylists.

She created the label Wilo Green in 2012.

"After having some time off from the fashion industry and after having my boys I found my passion again and wanted to create something I could manage around my children as well as combine my creative side," she said in 2016.