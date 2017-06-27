Melbourne Relaxation Station to tempt visitors to Noosa

The Tourism Noosa team in Melbourne with Matt Sinclair.

VISIT Noosa is bringing a touch of Noosa warmth to Melbourne this week at the Noosa Relaxation Station in busy Federation Square.

Tourism Noosa's marketing team was also joined by Visit Noosa Ambassador Matt Sinclair who cooked up a taste of Noosa for thousands of onlookers.

The Relaxation Station is showcasing Noosa's food, music, art and warm winter holidays.

Helping to promote Noosa during the week is Noosa Open Studios artist Pete Goodlet who is painting Noosa beach scenes daily onsite, plus performers from the Noosa Jazz Party and Noosa Alive.

Federation Square is wrapped with a warm Noosa message with the Melbourne tram and high profile digital billboard overlooking Federation Square.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said the winter campaign was "designed to target high-yielding interstate visitors”.

"This campaign is all about the fact that Noosa is the place that can deliver the complete relaxation package,” he said.