Melbourne to adopt US terror plan

Victoria Police reportedly plans to adopt the New York Police Department's counterterrorism program NYPD Shield.

The program is a public-private partnership that involves information sharing between police and private security companies.

According to the Herald Sun, Victoria Police wants to introduce the program to combat terror plots.

"Friday's incident on Bourke St demonstrates the importance of working closely with our crowded-places ­industry partners around strengthening our preparedness and response," Assistant Commissioner Ross Guenther told the Herald Sun.

It comes after a stabbing attack in Melbourne's busy Bourke St on Friday killed one person and another attack last year saw 33 pedestrians run over in the busy mall. Last December, a car mowed down 16 pedestrians outside Flinders Street Station.

The NYPD Shield program was introduced after the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Centre and is now being rolled out to other police departments around the United States.

According to the New York Daily News, NYPD Shield has about 18,000 members, mostly security officials in the New York City area. However, the program has other members in every other state in the US and in countries around the world.

The police keep the private companies informed of developing situations in the city, preparations for upcoming events and new intelligence and threat information.

But it's a "two-way street" where private security is encouraged to act as the eyes and ears of the police force.

"Your personnel know your buildings, blocks and neighbourhoods from a different perspective," the NYPD Shield website notes. "You know what belongs and what is out of place."