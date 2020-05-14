Menu
Melissa Etheridge Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Music

Melissa Etheridge’s son dead at 21

14th May 2020 9:57 AM

Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son has died.

A representative for the singer broke the news on Twitter, writing: "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today."

The cause of death has not yet been revealed publicly.

Beckett was one of two children Etheridge had with her former partner Julie Cypher (who carried the children) via artificial insemination.

The singer eventually revealed that the sperm for the children was donated by David Crosby, a founding member of the group Crosby, Stills and Nash.

In an interview on Studio 10 in 2016, Etheridge said almost considered asking Brad Pitt, a good friend of hers, to be the sperm donor.

"We did consider it," the singer said. "And yet, I looked and I saw how badly he (Pitt) wanted children and I thought, 'I don't want to share this with someone who really, badly wants children because my children don't need another parent - they have two.'"

Etheridge explained she chose Crosby because he already had his own kids.

"It's one of the reasons why David Crosby and his wife are so perfect - because they (already) had children," the singer said. "They were looking to do this as a gift.

"Of course, my teenagers now are like, 'I could have had Brad Pitt (as my dad)! My son said, 'I could've been amazingly handsome.'"

Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher in 2000. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/AP
Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher in 2000. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/AP

Etheridge later had two children with another partner, Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Originally published as Melissa Etheridge's son dead at 21

