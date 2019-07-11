Mellow Drama show

THE Gallery Peregian Beach opens today with a new exhibition by Bundaberg artist Liz Lennox.

Titled A Mellow Drama, it is Liz's first solo show.

Liz's beautiful and unique works have proven popular in several of the gallery's group shows, so it's expecting a fantastic response to this exhibition.

Liz Lennox paints intuitively, utilising oil paints and cold wax for her lyrical and evocative works, layering, blending and working the paints to produce an intriguing range of textures and effects.

Her paintings are also admired for her accomplished use of colour, exploring a variety of palettes, from delicate pastels to bold and bright, or darkly atmospheric.

With titles like House of the Seven Pillars and The Sailor and the Sea Bird, it is evident that many of Liz's abstract paintings tell a story, and reveal different layers of meaning with every viewing.

A Mellow Drama will run until August 4.

Liz will be at the gallery this weekend and visitors are encouraged to drop in to chat with her about her artistic practice, and view her impressive body of work.

The Gallery Peregian Beach has held a series of successful exhibitions since opening in 2017, featuring a range of local and regional artists, photographers and ceramicists.

It is located at 12 Oasis Arcade, Grebe St, Peregian Beach Village.

For more information visit www.thegallery peregianbeach.com, or visit it on Instagram or Facebook @thegalleryperegianbeach.