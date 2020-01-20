Melody adds extra TLC to farm produce

Melody and Jamie Flood's slow, wholesome produce from Ten Acres Farm goes into these Eumundi Markets treats. Picture: Jodie Modrick

Melody and Jamie Flood's slow, wholesome produce from Ten Acres Farm goes into these Eumundi Markets treats. Picture: Jodie Modrick

WHEN was the last time you hit the pause button to enjoy a home-cooked meal with loved ones?

Unfortunately, we may never recognise the value of life's simple moments until they become memories.

Luckily, we have people such as Melody and Jamie Flood ditching fast food to put slow, wholesome produce on to our plates - and slow, wholesome moments back into our lives.

Melody and Jamie started Ten Acres Farm in 2017. This is a family-run farm and business investing in organic, sustainable and local ingredients.

It's a traditional farming idea based around simple food, but its impact on the community, our health and the environment is anything but simple.

"Our food philosophies remain simple," Melody said.

"We make food from scratch using quality, locally grown ingredients. We choose chemical-free food wherever possible.

"We grow food for ourselves, even if it's just a small portion of what we consume.

"We support local farmers and growers. We cook and eat what is in season. And lastly, we keep it simple, tasty and fresh."

Melody and Jamie Flood's slow, wholesome produce from Ten Acres Farm goes into these Eumundi Markets treats. Picture: Jodie Modrick

Melody's passion for wholesome food originates in her childhood. She grew up on a quaint but basic farm at Carters Ridge. She would spend her days looking after the chooks, ducks, goats, cows and playing with the children next door. It was a humble childhood, but the memories will be treasured forever.

"We didn't have much in the way of toys so we spent most of our days playing outdoors riding bikes and having adventures," Melody said.

"We milked our cows and goats and kept chickens for eggs and meat. I certainly knew where food came from and the effort required to obtain it."

Good-quality and homemade food has always been part of Melody's life, but it wasn't until she had her own children that she really thought about modern-day eating habits and what we put into our bodies.

"The thought of them eating foods sprayed with herbicides or pesticides is really disturbing," she said.

"I also saw the effects of preservatives and additives on their behaviour and desperately wanted to avoid that from happening."

Melody and Jamie Flood's slow, wholesome produce from Ten Acres Farm goes into these Eumundi Markets treats. Picture: Jodie Modrick

With a passion to feed their family with good, wholesome food, Melody and Jamie set out a business plan.

"We felt confident in our vision, developed a really sound business plan and knew we could create a great product," Melody said.

"Thanks to the support of our family, friends and loyal customers, we have never looked back."

Staying true to this ethos, Ten Acres Farm remains a small family property with big dreams of feeding others good, wholesome food.

Proud farmers of organically grown garlic, citrus and cut flowers, Ten Acres Farm promotes seasonal eating. It provides fresh imperial mandarins and navel oranges during the winter months, while garlic is available annually from October.

On the farm, you'll also find an artisan bakery, where premium sourdough bread is lovingly handcrafted with organic, sustainable and locally sourced ingredients.

"With three kids, a bakery, an orchard and a substantial plot of garlic, life is pretty busy and diverse for us," Melody said. "If we're not baking, we will be fertilising, pruning, picking, planting, mowing, growing vegies or helping out at school with the kids."

It's a busy life on the farm, but Melody wouldn't have it any other way.

"Success to me is having a happy, healthy, loving, and supportive family, to be connected with my local community, and living a life that I can feel proud of."