Melony's drag queen bingo returns to Noosa

LAUGHS: Melony Brests and Sall Monalla are set to bring some sparkle to Tewantin Noosa RSL. Contributed

GET set for a night of laughs because Melony Brests and her right hand gal, Sall Monalla are ready to bring a whole new sparkle to the world of bingo.

Tewantin Noosa RSL are excited to announce this buoyant pair are back in Noosa with a hilarious night of Drag Queen Bingo.

Be warned this show may contain traces of nuts.

They are raucous, full of cheeky innuendo and are hysterically funny.

It's a ball dropping good time and it's for a great cause too.

All proceeds from the bingo book sales are donated to a chosen fundraiser of the month and for their first show the charity is Legacy.

"A lot of people have been asking when we are coming back to Noosa so here we are,” Melony said.

The shows will be on the last Wednesday of each month at Tewantin Noosa RSL with the first being this Wednesday, April 24 from 7pm, so bring along your best sense of humour.

Tickets are $15 and bookings can be made at reception or phone 54471766.

Bingo books are purchased separately.