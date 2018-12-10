Melt hearts this festive season with ice cream brownies

Here's a simple idea that can easily be turned into a make-ahead Christmas dessert.

My go-to brownie recipe is a delicious sweet treat on its own, but try using it as the "bread” in an ice cream sandwich and we're talking a whole different ballgame.

My favourite filling for this sandwich is bought raspberry ripple ice cream, with a few fresh raspberries tossed on each serving plate for a touch of fruity luxury, but you could use any flavour ice cream, gelato or sorbet.

As for Christmas ideas - up to a week before, soften (but not too much) half a litre of good chocolate ice cream and stir through some dried fruit that you have soaked overnight in liqueur or fruit juice.

Refreeze until firm and required for recipe.

ICE CREAM BROWNIES

INGREDIENTS

300g unsalted butter

2 cups caster sugar

4 large free-range eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 1/2 cups plain flour

1 cup good quality cocoa

200g dark chocolate, cut into rough chunks

500ml good quality ice cream, gelato or sorbet of your choice

Fresh fruit of your choice

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180C. Grease a 30cm x 20cm lamington tin or line with baking paper.

Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until pale and fluffy. Break an egg into a cup and add slowly to butter/sugar, beating constantly. Repeat with other eggs. Add vanilla essence.

Sift the flour and cocoa together and fold in.

Pour batter into prepared tin, bake for 25-30 minutes on middle shelf. Do not overcook. Cool in tin then cut into rounds with a glass or a scone cutter.

Sandwich together with ice cream and serve immediately with fresh fruit.

