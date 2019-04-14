Memorial spirit of Anzac returns to Pomona 52 years on

DUSK SERVICE: The Pomona War Memorial back in its heyday as Anzac Day spirit is revived in town.

THE spirit of the Anzacs is going marching back into Pomona this Anzac Day and parading at the rotunda that has been re-dedicated as the township's war memorial.

This will be the first April 25 Pomona Anzac Day service since 1967 and will be held 4.50pm for the 5pm start. The Pomona War Memorial on last November 11 was reactivated as the town's Anzac memorial by Major General John Cantwell, AO, DSC, after decades of neglect and use as a de facto bus shelter.

The event was attended by Mayor Tony Wellington, the Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and the federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

The memorial itself was originally opened by the former Minister for Defence, Major General Sir Thomas Glasgow, KCB, CMG, DSO, VD on June 24, 1939 as a memorial to the late King George V and to the soldiers of the First World War.

The memorial was to be the last First World War memorial dedicated before the start of the Second World War in Australia.

The New Zealand Consul-General, Bill Dobbie, has expressed the gratitude of the New Zealand Government to the people of Pomona for wishing to once again conduct remembrance services.

The National flag of New Zealand has been presented to the committee for use during future services in the town. The evening service will be attended by Ms Bolton, MP and Councillor Ingrid Jackson.