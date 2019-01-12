Men escape after ramming police car in stolen BMW

The damaged police car after it was rammed up to seven times by two men in a stolen BMW at Glanville.

TWO men who stole a luxury sports car in a violent home invasion are on the run - and used the BMW to ram a police vehicle several times after a confrontation in Adelaide's northwest overnight.

Keys and the white BMW sedan were taken during a house break-in on Enginehouse Drive, Sheidow Park, about 11.30pm on Friday.

Police say two men forced their way into the home and, when confronted by an occupant, punched and kicked the victim.

The victim was bruised but did not need medical treatment.

The suspects then fled in the stolen car, flanked by four other men in a blue Holden Commodore sedan.

Then, about 12.15am, a patrol spotted the BMW parked in Rosetta St, Glanville.

When officers approached the car two men jumped inside.

A police vehicle was used to block the road but it was rammed up to seven times before the suspects escaped.

No officers were injured.

Another patrol car nearby pursued the men for a short distance but stopped for safety reasons.

The BMW was spotted several times by police as it travelled along Semaphore Rd, across the Nelson St bridge into Port Adelaide, then onto St Vincent St and Bedford St.

It was found dumped in Minch Avenue, Ferryden Park, about 1.50am.

Police used a dog to search the are bur there was no sign of the offenders.

The suspects are described as young men of Aboriginal appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au