Men ram-raid computer store for empty boxes

A ram-raid on a computer shop in Adelaide's inner-south has spectacularly failed after a pair of would-be thieves found that all the boxes on display were empty.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident on Unley Rd in Unley just before 1am, when the rear of a car was used to smash through the front doors of the computer shop.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle then entered the shop but discovered that all the computer boxes on display were empty.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a Commodore sedan, was found torched an hour later on Bide St in Royston Park.

Police will check CCTV from the shop and described the two suspects as males wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.