The men who held down egg boy

Neil Erikson assists with the teen’s head as four other grown men hold him down. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

THE man who held down a teenage boy at a Melbourne speaking event for controversial Senator Fraser Anning posted a disturbing video online after the Christchurch massacre.

Neil Erikson was one of four men who helped restrain 17-year-old Will Connolly after the teen broke a raw egg on the Queensland senator's head on Saturday.

The far-right agitator, who was once convicted of inciting serious contempt against Muslims when he staged a mock beheading, can be seen in the footage holding Mr Connolly's head on the ground.

Another ultra-nationalist, Ricky Turner, was holding Mr Connolly around the neck while two other men held the teen's legs.

On Saturday morning, as New Zealand was coming to terms with the country's worst ever terror attack, Mr Erikson posted a video on YouTube.

Erikson, left, and Turner, centre, hold down Will Connolly after he broke a raw egg on Queensland Senator Fraser Anning’s head. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

Right-wing activist Neil Erikson (right) helps with the microphone for Senator Fraser Anning. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

He called the attack "a big news day for the leftists", said the deaths of 50 people at two mosques was "karma" and declared "we're the sleeping dragon and we have woken".

"What do you expect is going to happen," he said. "Don't play the victims now."

In the offensive three-minute video, Mr Erikson attempted to play down his support for the accused shooter, 28-year-old Australian man Brenton Tarrant.

He said he was "not condoning terrorism" and labelled Tarrant "a gamer" and "a troll".

Mr Erikson was at the Moorabin event to support Senator Anning. He stood at the door and controlled access to the building, according to the ABC.

He told the Daily Mail Australia he held the teenager down "for his own protection more than anything".

Right-wing activist Neil Erikson faces off with left-wing activists outside the Moorabin speaking event on Saturday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

Mr Turner, who could be heard telling the teen he was "weak", said he was "just making sure the Senator wasn't punched or stabbed".

It's not the first time Mr Erikson has been linked to the Queensland politician who on Friday used a parliamentary letterhead to cast blame for the Christchurch massacre on New Zealand's immigration policies.

Mr Erikson and United Patriots Front leader Blair Cottrell welcomed Senator Anning to St Kilda in January for a race rally to stir tensions between supporters and Melbourne's African community.

Father Rod Bower from the Gosford Uniting Church on the Central Coast, NSW said Mr Erikson last year allegedly invaded his church with whips and swords.

NSW Police have confirmed there was an arrest warrant for Mr Erikson following the May incident.

On Twitter, Father Bower wrote: "If you see him north of the border please call police".

Police removed Mr Connolly from Saturday's event but he was released without charge pending further inquiries.

He was celebrated by many for taking a stand against Senator Anning's comments. In Melbourne, there is a mural in famous Hosier Lane with his face on it.

His Instagram following climbed by more than 450,000 in the space of 24 hours and his latest post received more than 130,000 comments.

He had support from prominent musicians including the Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho, and The Living End who have offered him free tickets to their gigs for life.

A number of fundraisers were set up to pay for the teen's "legal fees" and for "more eggs". One crowd-funding site raised more than $40,000 for the teen, who told Nine News he will be sending the money to the victims of the Christchurch massacre.

In a video, tweeted by ABC News journalist Rashida Yosufzai, Mr Connolly is seen with black eyes and cradles his face. He offers advice to others: "Don't egg politicians, you get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way. F**k."

Speaking to the media on Monday, Senator Anning defending his response to having the egg broken on his head. He said he was entitled to throw two slaps at a teenager.

"I don't regret anything I do," he said. "I defended myself, that's what Australians do usually, they defend themselves."

The Senator then took aim at at the egg-wielding boy and his parents.

"He got a slap across the face which is what his mother should have given him a long time ago because he's been misbehaving badly."