Menopause the Musical: Women on Fire hits the stage

ENTERTAINER: Victoria Nicholls stars in Menopause the Musical: Women on Fire, an internationally acclaimed show coming to the J.

THE J is heating up on October 25, as a show that's sure to get the skin perspiring comes to town.

Menopause the Musical: Women on Fire will have the audience rolling in the aisles as three women share the struggles of their last dance with womanhood.

Ladies, and brave men, Menopause the Musical is set to pour more blood, sweat and tears on Australia as this award-winning, box office-record breaking show returns.

Previous tours of this hysterical and uplifting show have sold out, so don't delay - call your friends and book your tickets today.

Only this extravaganza of entertainment can take hot flushes, mood swings, and memory loss, and transform them into a universally praised, international sensation.

Menopause The Musical sets four women in a department store who have nothing in common but a black lace bra they want to buy at a lingerie sale.

The female cast pokes fun of their woeful hot flushes, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges.

A sisterhood is created between them, and a wonderful musical that features popular tunes from the 1960s, 70s and 80s is born.

This new production features new songs, new dance routines and new gags in a 90-minute tour de force which will finish with the audience dancing with the stars or busking in the aisles.

A non-stop comedic celebration of women and "the change”.