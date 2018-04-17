Mens Shed's new workshop addition

ALL FOR GORDON: Men's Shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot presents a bowl he made at the shed to Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.

ALL FOR GORDON: Men's Shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot presents a bowl he made at the shed to Noosa MP Sandy Bolton. Alan Lander

THE Men's Shed at Noosa Springs is beginning to take on the appearance of a full-time factory, with all the effort going in to creativity.

Last Thursday, a seventh building was opened, expanding the wood and metal-working areas of the complex.

It adds to an increasing maze of other buildings, while outside activities surrounding the buildings include gardens - even bee-keeping facilities.

The Gordon Craig Annexe was officially pledged, complete with work benches, lathes, saws, grinders, sanders and everything else to be found in a professional wood-worker's enclave.

"Gordon Craig was a building contractor who helped the Men's Shed out as we grew,” shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot said.

"He died in his 80s; he had many good ideas on how to build for the least amount of money.

"Out of respect, we named the new building after him.”

Mr Broadfoot thanked local companies which had contributed at a discount to erecting the building, and said a time capsule had been placed behind the dedication plaque "though I don't think I'll be around when it's unearthed”, he said.

He also acknowledged a $3000 grant from the Queensland Community Association, and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton's assistance in the direction of $14,000 towards the building from Gambling Benefit funds.

Ms Bolton, who attended the event, said the $14,000 was "a tiny blip” in comparison to the value the Men's Shed gave back to the community.

"This is a place of the most amazing energy, people, and love,” she said.

"Some kids never get to meet their grandparents - I see all the things [here] that I missed out on.”

Mr Broadfoot said of the 200plus members of the shed, that many came for one reason, but benefited much more just from the friendships they were able to build.

"Some have lost their partners and never learned to cook, for example,” he said.

"They can learn some simple skills here.”