Mercedes Mum’s eye-popping $18,000 booty surgery

Ex-prisoner Margarita Tomovska has revealed the weight she put on in prison allowed her to go ahead with her jaw-dropping cosmetic surgery on her rear end.

Ex-prisoner Margarita Tomovska has revealed the weight she put on in prison allowed her to go ahead with her jaw-dropping cosmetic surgery on her rear end.

Sydney's Mercedes Mum has revealed the weight she put on in prison allowed her to go ahead with her jawdropping cosmetic surgery on her rear end.

Mum Margarita Tomovska, 28, was dubbed "Mercedes Mum" after she was jailed for four months after a 200km/h police chase with her unrestrained three-year-old in the back.

Margarita Tomovska aka 'Mercedes mum' got a Brazilian butt lift after she put on weight in prison. Picture: Instagram

But her prison sentence didn't knock her on her butt, in fact it helped grow it, with the 12kg she gained in jail being injected into her backside in a procedure called a Brazilian Butt Lift.

"The surgery was booked in prior to me going to jail, I was able to gain adequate fat to enable me to harvest the fat and transfer it to the buttocks," she told Confidential.

"Fat was removed from six areas - upper (and) lower stomach, flanks, inner outer thighs."

"(I am) Loving the results and the process of achieving the perfect peach."

Tomovska the day she was sentenced.

She was dubbed Mercedes Mum due to her prized possession. Picture: Instagram

Tomovska was sentenced to her four month stint on October 17 and re-emerged on social media February 19, posting a picture with her daughter and calling her the "love of my life".

She wasted no time having the surgery, which is the same type rumoured to be responsible for the Kardashian and Jenner clan's famous butts, however they have never publicly admitted to surgical enhancements.

The BBL is rumoured to be how Kim Kardashian achieved her curves. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carried out by Dr Joseph Ajaka from Cosmos Clinic, who Tomovska called "the king of BBL", the butt lift cost $18,000 and means she cannot sit on her backside for two weeks.

She has even posted a video of herself again flaunting the road rules, travelling in a car on all fours with her elbows on the centre console and knees on the back seat to avoid sitting on her newly crafted behind.

She had to ride in the car on all fours because her doctor told her she wasn't allowed to sit.

Aside from her wild crime, Tomovska gained notoriety during last year's trial dates for her head to toe designer outfits, which cost up to five figures.

It was this same dedication to aesthetics that spurred her to go under the knife and alter her body shape.

Dressed head to toe in Versace.

"I have always taken pride in my appearance from a young age hence why I always like to look presentable from fashion to make up, cosmetic procedures, and training," she said.

"I have always wanted a smaller waist and curvier figure."