Mercer and Rogers ready to race at Aussie ironwoman

SURF LIFESAVING: Noosa Heads pair Jordan Mercer and Lana Rogers have started their quest for ironwoman racing's holy grail with victories in the opening round of the Australian championships.

Mercer, the daughter of two-time national ironman champion Darren and niece of two-time winner, the late Dean Mercer, said there was plenty of competition for the title. The final is Sunday.

"We are moving the fastest we ever have as a female field and the depth is greater than I've ever experienced,” she said.

"To have great results and victories when you know you are racing the best of the best, nothing compares to that.”

Mercer is competing in several events during the carnival, but the ironwoman is a feature event on the schedule.

"To have the ironwoman (heat) first-up is always pretty nerve-racking (but) making it through these qualifying rounds is part and parcel of these Australian titles. That's the biggest part of the Australian titles, to try and make it to finals day.”

After a bumper summer, including the Ironwoman Series and state championships, she's determined to fare well in Western Australia.

"It's been a long racing season for us this season. We have done a lot of racing and these are the conditions I want to be racing well in,” she said.

Clubmate Rogers said she's shaping up well for a tilt at the title.

"I'm feeling really good going into Aussies... I'm just going to race smart, keep smart when you are resting, and get through it all,” she said on her 22nd birthday.