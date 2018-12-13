Merry time for a meeting of ages in Noosa

WAY TO GO: Noosaville State School Prep kids perform the conga for their special guests.

THE Prep students at Noosaville State School have once again entertained retirees with their talents at a Christmas concert held on the school grounds.

Noosaville State School Prep teacher Stephanie Rex said the concert had been an annual event for special guests from Hibiscus Noosa Tewantin Retirement Resort for the past 15 years.

This year, they were joined by Goodstart Kindergarten Noosa Bushlands children and their teachers.

"This year was the first year Noosa Goodstart joined us for Christmas carols,” Miss Rex said.

"They have been visiting us once a month throughout the year, which will continue in 2019. Families also participated in the morning singing.”

Originally held at the Hibiscus Noosa Tewantin Retirement Resort, Miss Rex said the size and popularity of the concert had grown prompting a venue change.

"Hibiscus residents came in their resort bus and our school leaders welcomed them to the hall. The school P&C president Kayla Weitering was also there to help out on the day.”

The concert was wrapped up with a conga line of Prep and kindy students to Jingle Bell Rock.