Merv’s life lesson: Ageing well 101

Birthday "boy" Merv Taylor and his devoted family celebrate 101, or very many happy returns at The Boathouse.

TURNING 100 is a hard act to follow but for Tewantin’s Mervyn Taylor found a way to top all that by holding court at a long 101 birthday celebration lunch on Friday overlooking a glorious Noosa River from The Boathouse.

As always, Merv, a former World War II veteran, made the most of this very social occasion delighting in a kiss on the cheek from his favourite MP Sandy Bolton, and a whisky salute to his many happy returns.

The fact that his family gathering was held on the top floor did not slow down the spritely and green thumb gardener who still drives and does his nightly exercises before going to bed.

Merv was delighted to share the limelight with his great grandaughter Sophie who was also celebrating her birthday turning 12.

He loves these Boathouse birthdays though the days of blowing out the candles on the cake “is all in the past, I don’t worry about that.”

“I’ve had a great dinner, we’ve had our member of parliament here. She gave me a kiss on the cheek,” Merv said.

“It’s been very entertaining and I’ve had a great day with all the family. I’ve had a whisky.

“Upstairs is beautiful here and we’ve been given such beautiful weather, I come here every year and we’ve booked here for next year,” Merv said.

Merv said the secret to turning 101 was his daily exercises and eating a healthy diet, while his regular outing in the car or some enjoyable work in the garden also helps him keep looking years younger.

His daughter Michelle Kerr said: “He hasn’t changed one bit, he looks 88 and he’s still driving his car.

“The best thing is he’s in his own home. My brother Eddie is his primary carer and that’s what helps keep him going. He’s got a wonderful doctor, he’s looked after by DVA (Department of Veteran Affairs) and he has a physiotherapist.

“He’s healthy, but they’ve clipped his wings with his licence, he’s only allowed to go 50ks.

“He’s always loved driving and loves his garden.”

Michelle said Merv still watches the news and keeps up to date and “loves meeting people”.

“He won’t talk about what he did in the war, he was in New Guinea, and I don’t blame him because it was pretty horrific.

“And our granddaughter Sophie it’s her 12 birthday on the same day so it’s quite an occasion,” Michelle said.

