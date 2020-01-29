‘Mesmerising’ songwriter set to grace hinterland stage
ON Saturday, February 8 Eumundi will see “mesmerising” singer-songwriter Karl S. Williams perform at The Imperial Hotel - kicking off a national tour to promote his new album Lifeblood.
Williams emerged from the cane country of northern NSW, steeped in swamp water and primitive music. His songs are a distillation of life, love and the human condition - a kind of folk, soul, blues, but not as you know it.
The long-awaited follow-up to Karl S. Williams’ debut, Heartwood (2014) (which garnered attention from music lovers across the globe, prompting several years of steady touring).
Lifeblood is the move towards longevity as an artist, a songwriter and a human.
The album touches on Trump-era politics, the ongoing proliferation of profit-before-people and growing disunity, disconnection and disenfranchisement in all corners.
“I feel it is necessary for any vital art to turn a mirror upon the society in which it is spawned.” he said.
“My belief is that ultimately a society is made up of individuals who think, feel and love - so maybe the best place to point that mirror is at the heart.”
William will be support by band Sweet Formidables.
TICKETS: Pre-sale $18 at The Imperial Hotel (Ph: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+booking fee). $22 at the door if not sold out prior.
Doors open at 7.30pm, 18+ event with courtesy bus available, phone 0467 414 171.