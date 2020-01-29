Menu
Singer-songwriter Karl S. Williams.
News

‘Mesmerising’ songwriter set to grace hinterland stage

29th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
ON Saturday, February 8 Eumundi will see “mesmerising” singer-songwriter Karl S. Williams perform at The Imperial Hotel - kicking off a national tour to promote his new album Lifeblood.

Williams emerged from the cane country of northern NSW, steeped in swamp water and primitive music. His songs are a distillation of life, love and the human condition - a kind of folk, soul, blues, but not as you know it.

The long-awaited follow-up to Karl S. Williams’ debut, Heartwood (2014) (which garnered attention from music lovers across the globe, prompting several years of steady touring).

Lifeblood is the move towards longevity as an artist, a songwriter and a human.

The album touches on Trump-era politics, the ongoing proliferation of profit-before-people and growing disunity, disconnection and disenfranchisement in all corners.

“I feel it is necessary for any vital art to turn a mirror upon the society in which it is spawned.” he said.

“My belief is that ultimately a society is made up of individuals who think, feel and love - so maybe the best place to point that mirror is at the heart.”

William will be support by band Sweet Formidables.

Sweet Formidables create dark, sultry folk music and will perform in Eumundi in February.
TICKETS: Pre-sale $18 at The Imperial Hotel (Ph: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+booking fee). $22 at the door if not sold out prior.

Doors open at 7.30pm, 18+ event with courtesy bus available, phone 0467 414 171.

