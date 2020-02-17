Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

by Jessica Marszalek
17th Feb 2020 5:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENIOR state minister Cameron Dick has told colleagues today's caucus will be a chance for them to "raise anything they want" amid internal anger over the performance of Treasurer Jackie Trad.

Ahead of this afternoon's meeting of Labor MPs - to which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has invited disgruntled members who have been complaining to media about Ms Trad to speak - the State Development Minister said he agreed with the Premier.

"Of course, the caucus is a place for people to raise anything they want and the Premier has made that clear and her comments speak for themselves," he said.

Queensland Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick
Queensland Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick

Asked whether he expected his colleagues to do so, he said: "I don't know really, it's a matter for people in caucus."

His comments follow the Premier's on Friday in which she said "people should be allowed to say what they want to say" as she also admitted Ms Trad's integrity scandal had damaged her Government.

Mr Dick yesterday would not give his thoughts on how integrity issues had fed recent poor polling, saying instead the Premier had been "very clear about what she thought had happened".

"The Premier and the Deputy Premier are leading the Government," he said.

"That's their responsibility and I support both of them."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad

Labor sources yesterday told The Courier-Mail they were not convinced issues would come to a head at today's meeting, with upset MPs fearing reprisals, including around their preselection and funding in their electorates.

However, they said that didn't mean the issue was dead, with many now looking to Ms Palaszczuk to act.

One MP said there was a lack of trust that things raised in caucus wouldn't be leaked to the media or lead to retribution.

But they said it would be worse if nothing was said because it would be a continuation of the Government's "death march" to the October election.

Others said a small number of backbenchers who fear losing their seats had been buoyed by media reports last week but hadn't found broader support to act, with Ms Trad retaining the support of her powerful Left faction.

More Stories

Show More
jackie trad politics queensland state politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News From surfing festivals to art exhibitions and entertainment, there is sure to be something for everyone around Noosa this week.

        110+ PHOTOS: Huge photo gallery from Noosa VW Car Show

        premium_icon 110+ PHOTOS: Huge photo gallery from Noosa VW Car Show

        News Beetles, Kombi vans and various other models from decades ago to brand new designs...

        Teen in hospital after car collides with tree in Doonan

        premium_icon Teen in hospital after car collides with tree in Doonan

        News Paramedics had transported a patient to hospital after early morning accident in...

        Support to excel at online commerce

        premium_icon Support to excel at online commerce

        News Noosa E-Commerce group set to meet for the first time to help build a better local...