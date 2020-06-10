Menu
A man has been rushed to hospital after a horror incident at a workplace in Brisbane’s south.
Metal falls on man in horror workplace incident

by Cormac Pearson
10th Jun 2020 12:43 PM
A MAN is in a serious condition after a piece of metal fell on top of him at a workplace on Brisbane's southside this morning.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit all attended the scene on Macbarry Plc, Rocklea at 10.17am.

It is believed the man was the only person involved in the incident. He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

workplace accident workplace incident

