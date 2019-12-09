Dangerous object found in Christmas parade lolly

The lollipop with the metal fragment clearly visible inside.

The lollipop with the metal fragment clearly visible inside.

A LOLLIPOP handed out in the Christmas in Cooroy parade Saturday appears to have a piece of metal lodged in it from the manufacturing process.

The festival organisers posted the lolly on Facebook and said the confectionary had not been tampered with after manufacture.

"This is an unbranded lollipop with no labelling so we can't track the manufacturer. It is likely to be a one off occurrence, however we urge parents to check lollipops just to he safe," the post said.

Judy Cook and a string of other parade goers thanked the organisers for the warning.

"Thank goodness we only had small individually wrap(ped) lollies".

Esther Avery also appreciated the warning, which did not take away her appreciation of the entertainment Saturday.

"Parade was awesome thank you very much to all," she said.