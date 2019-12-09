Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The lollipop with the metal fragment clearly visible inside.
The lollipop with the metal fragment clearly visible inside.
News

Dangerous object found in Christmas parade lolly

Peter Gardiner
9th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOLLIPOP handed out in the Christmas in Cooroy parade Saturday appears to have a piece of metal lodged in it from the manufacturing process.

The festival organisers posted the lolly on Facebook and said the confectionary had not been tampered with after manufacture.

"This is an unbranded lollipop with no labelling so we can't track the manufacturer. It is likely to be a one off occurrence, however we urge parents to check lollipops just to he safe," the post said.

Judy Cook and a string of other parade goers thanked the organisers for the warning.

"Thank goodness we only had small individually wrap(ped) lollies".

Esther Avery also appreciated the warning, which did not take away her appreciation of the entertainment Saturday.

"Parade was awesome thank you very much to all," she said.

christmas cooroy noosa festivals
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is this Noosa’s cutest koala?

        Is this Noosa’s cutest koala?

        News National park walks inspire koala story in Noosa.

        ‘Karate saved my life’

        premium_icon ‘Karate saved my life’

        News Black belt admits he ‘should have been dead by now’.

        ‘A ferry poor’ response to public river transport

        premium_icon ‘A ferry poor’ response to public river transport

        News Noosa ferry public transport advocate won’t take no for an answer.

        Everglades tours enters eco hall of fame

        Everglades tours enters eco hall of fame

        News Eco hall of fame award for Noosa tour company.