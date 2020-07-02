Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Driver, with ice in system, in drug counselling when caught

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STATION hand was intercepted driving in Rockhampton with methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

Jeremiah Carbine, 20, pleaded guilty on June 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving and one of driving while unlicensed - repeat unlicensed driver.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police intercepted Carbine driving a black Holden sedan on Main St, Park Avenue, about 5.50pm on March 20.

RELATED:

Cops watch drunk aunt swerve onto wrong side of road

Jail over terrorising taxi driver during armed robbery

NAMED: Drink and drug drivers front Emerald court

Confused, drunk miner ends up 80km from home

He said Carbine was unable to produce a drivers licence and tested positive for drugs in his system.

Tests revealed he had meth and marijuana in his system.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who worked as a station hand, was doing drug counselling as part of parole for other offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Carbine to pay $850 in fines and disqualified him from driving for four months.

"You must make sure you do something about your drug usage," he said.

"Otherwise you will end up having your licence taken off you for longer periods of time."

Traffic convictions were recorded.

drug driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up to reach capacity this weekend as antsy partygoers are expected to pour into venues following months of lockdown.

        REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        premium_icon REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        News When Noosa dental assistant Sharni Pinfold starts talking about ‘revving up the...

        Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        News Since 1999, this Noosaville restaurant has been a favourite for tourists and local...

        Business owner faces new trial on ‘Get High’ drugs charges

        premium_icon Business owner faces new trial on ‘Get High’ drugs charges

        Crime Court orders new trial for ‘Get High’ trafficker accused