Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
News

METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed

Tessa Flemming
17th Jul 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Downs police say they have dismantled an extensive trafficking operation allegedly supplying meth across the Darling Downs region.

On Wednesday July 16, detectives from the Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by the Drug and Serious Crime Croup, arrested 10 people on 52 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs.

According to Goondiwindi CIB Michael Flood, warrants were executed for nine properties across the Goondiwindi region yesterday.

The arrests signal the end of Operation Romeo Instance which had been in effect for months.

"This was the culmination of a protracted investigation of a network involved in the trafficking of methylamphetamine within the Darling Downs and southwest areas of Queensland and often into northern New South Wales," Detective Sgt Flood said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

While Sgt Flood declined to provide more information about those charged, he said they were all "younger-aged" offenders.

Four of the accused were held in Warwick custody and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

More information to come.

More Stories

crime drugs meth bust queensland crime
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast-based ‘twinjas’ eye off Ninja Warrior crown

        premium_icon Coast-based ‘twinjas’ eye off Ninja Warrior crown

        TV Twins are notorious for their competitive rivalries, but when you are both Ninja Warrior stars it takes it to a whole other level.

        Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        premium_icon Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        Breaking Man dies in hospital more than a week after Maroochydore crash

        Noosa’s struggling workforce offered JobTrainer

        premium_icon Noosa’s struggling workforce offered JobTrainer

        News Noosa federal MP Llew O’Brien says this federal package will also guarantee support...

        High winds, huge seas roll in to southeast

        premium_icon High winds, huge seas roll in to southeast

        Weather Qld weather: Extreme system to bring high winds, huge seas