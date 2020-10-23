‘Meth kills more than COVID’: Magistrate slams ice user

A woman has narrowly avoided jail time after being caught with a large quantity of meth. (Picture: File)

A KINGAROY woman who was caught with a large quantity of methamphetamine was slammed by a local magistrate who said meth has no place in Australia and needs to be stamped out.

Sinead Renee Tebbutt pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs exceeding the schedule three quantity, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court on July 17, police executed a search warrant finding a significant amount of methamphetamine.

"Police searched an address on Evelyn Street in Kingaroy, finding 4.91 grams of meth, which came to 3.4 grams of pure meth," Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

"Police also found two grams of cannabis, a glass pipe, straw, water pipe and scissors that had all been used.

"Despite her lack of history, given the weight I will be submitting for a 12-18 month imprisonment order."

Tebbutt was represented by Mark Werner from J.A. Carroll solicitors.

Mr Werner said a probation order would offer more utility then the other options.

"My client is 28, has worked in construction in the South Burnett for the past six years and is waiting for her next opportunity to renew her employment," Mr Werner said.

"She has her white card, senior first aid as well as many tickets including heights and safety certificates.

"I have been instructed she was not in ownership and does not use meth, however has taken responsibility for everything."

Magistrate Sinclair said to deal with her on the assumption the drugs were for personal use, says she has a huge meth problem.

"You possessed a very large quantity of the most dangerous and destructive substance currently before Australia," Magistrate Sinclair said.

"It kills more people than COVID, it destroys more lives than car accidents and it completely ruins people's mental health.

"It has absolutely no place in a civilised society and I must show the strongest possible way of deterring yourself and others from possessing such a vile substance.

"I would say at least 50 per cent of cases before me are meth related so I see no alternative then to sentence you to a period of imprisonment and despite the factors in your favour meth needs to be stamped out in society."

In relation to charge one Tebbutt was ordered to serve a six month custodial sentence, released on parole immediately.

In relation to charge two and three, Tebbutt was convicted and fined $300, all seized items were to be forfeited and convictions were recorded on all charges.