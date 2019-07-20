Meth 'lab' shocks this young family

DRUG SCARE: Baby Tristan Roux plays in the sand with his labrador Bear, at the very beach Bear ingested methamphetamine.

DRUG SCARE: Baby Tristan Roux plays in the sand with his labrador Bear, at the very beach Bear ingested methamphetamine.

WHEN a Coast woman saw her dog eating something in the sand dunes at a popular beach, she never expected it would have been methamphetamine.

Tanya Roux took her dog Bear for a walk at Stumers Creek off-leash area at Coolum and after getting home he began vomiting and showing signs of paralysis.

He was rushed to Peregian Springs Vet Surgery and an overnight stay in the emergency unit returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

"It was horrible. Dogs often eat things on the beach they shouldn't but you would never expect it to be meth,” Ms Roux said.

"I felt really shocked when the vet told me because I come from South Africa where our beaches can be dangerous but you don't expect that on the Sunshine Coast.

"It could have been someone's child that ingested that.”

Veterinarian Kate Story said she had never come across a case like it.

"He was hyper-salivating and every time he lifted his head he would get wobbly in his back legs, he was unable to walk,” Dr Story said.

"Because they had been down at the beach we thought it may have been a snake bite or toadfish toxicity, but I certainly wasn't expecting the cause to be what it was.

"I've seen dogs who have ingested marijuana but never methamphetamine, it was pretty shocking.”

Luckily Bear survived the ordeal, with the veterinary staff working overnight to flush the toxins out of his body.

He had no damage to his liver or kidneys.

Dr Story said it was the Roux family's quick thinking which saved his life.

"It was lucky Bear had very vigilant owners who were so onto it, realising the symptoms were related to toxins,” Dr Story said.

"He is a pretty old dog, almost 11, so that amount of drugs could have done a lot of damage.

"It could've been far worse if it was a child or a smaller dog who had come across the drugs.”

Bear is now recovering at home and is not expected to have any long-term damage.

Ms Roux wanted to send a message to Coast parents and dog owners to be cautious on the beach.