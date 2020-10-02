Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

A mum who hasn’t been able to kick her meth habit has been told by a magistrate he’s sick of listening to her “rubbish” excuses.

Charlotte Elizabeth Williams, 31, has been told if she can’t cope with her problems, she will be going to jail.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court police were conducting patrols on Brisbane Rd, Mooloolaba, when they saw Williams riding a bike on April 15.

“Police turned the vehicle around and observed the defendant quickly turn behind the building on Brisbane Rd,” he said.

“Police located the defendant hiding in the back area of the building.

“When police spoke to the defendant, she stated she thought she’d be getting into trouble for not wearing a helmet.”

Police searched Williams and asked if she had anything to declare, which she told them she had drugs and a glass pipe in her handbag.

They found methampethamine in a clear container and the glass pipe in a glasses case.

The court heard Williams had a criminal history with multiple drug entries and was on parole when she committed the offences.

Williams pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Williams’ lawyer Neesha Maidwell told the court Williams had a problem with substance abuse.

The court heard Williams, who has a son, had just been promoted to a health and safety officer.

“She now has that structure and consistency not only for herself but her son which is her main focus and concern,” Ms Maidwell said.

“She described the police searching her as a saving grace because if not she would have continued on the path she was on and would not have the wake-up call she needed.”

Ms Maidwell said the offence was due a “slip-up” due to emotional stress, including her mother being stuck in the UK and struggling with homelessness.

The court heard Williams was also struggling with losing a child in 2012 and had been using methamphetamine to self medicate.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said he was sick of listening to Williams’ “rubbish” excuses for her continued drug offending.

“You just can’t keep coming back to court making excuses for when your life goes to s---,” he said.

“She needs to stop making these excuses for what is at the end of the day an impulsive decision.”

Mr Madsen sentenced her to a three month Intensive Corrections Order to be served in the community.

“You can’t blame your mum being stuck in the UK, you can’t blame the loss of your child which I accept would have been tragic but you need to prioritise how you cope with problems because if you don’t you will go to jail,” he said.