Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

TACOS, sangria and fundraising - sounds like a fiesta of a night.

This Saturday Ariane Lauk is holding a dinner in support of type 1 diabetes research for JDRF Australia.

The local diabetic believes it is an important cause to get behind and she is looking forward to the night.

"I truly believe they do an amazing job by supporting promising type 1 diabetes research and connecting people in the T1D world,” Ms Lauk said.

"I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 12 years ago and have been following the organisation very closely and help host different events.”

JDRF stands for Juvenile Diabetes Research Funds and Ms Lauk said the proceeds from the night will go directly to the foundation.

"Hopefully I can raise enough funds to also go in the Noosa Tri for the JDRF team.”

Having competed in triathlon for 15 years, Ms Lauk said her condition add and additional challenge to the already tough task of competing.

For $20 guests have a choice of a selected Mexican dish and a non-alcoholic sangria or soft drink.

"The restaurant is kindly supporting the event by offering a special deal for everyone who is attending,” she said.

The night begins at 5pm at Montezuma's Mexican Restaurant on Noosa Drive with a raffle on the night.

To book call 0401596866.