Micah Brundle with his Mum Camille Brundle who was born on Christmas Day. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Micah makes a late arrival on Christmas Day

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 4:11 PM
CAMILLE Brundle's Christmas wish came true, a day late, and at 2.30am to complete a boxed set of children that clearly bring her much joy.

 

Micah Brundle shows his mum Camille Brundle he’ll have no trouble commanding his share of attention in a family of seven siblings. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Declaring her family of four girls, and now four boys as "probably just about right", newest addition Micah this afternoon lost no time showing his mum he had the lungs to demand his share of attention.

Arriving in at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a birth weight of 4.4kgs or nine pound, 11.2 ounces, Micah has already been visited by dad Luke and the brood who travelled down from their near-Noosa home to see the family's best present of the day.

Micah would bookend a family whose oldest child, a son called Will, was 15-years-old.

Camille said her other children were all born the day before due date, while Micah came a day late to claim third place among Christmas Day arrivals at the hospital.

Mum and bub would spend another 24 hours or so in care.

Camille said she could do with the rest and who could begrudge her that.

