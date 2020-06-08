Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cricket

Michael Clarke’s AO honour called out

by Jai Bednall
8th Jun 2020 1:19 PM

 

Sections of the cricket community have questioned the decision to present former Australian captain Michael Clarke with a higher rank than former women's captain Lyn Larsen on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Clarke and Larsen were recognised alongside former Prime Minister Tony Abbott on a list of 933 Australians on Monday.

But the decision to appoint Clarke an Officer of the order of Australia (AO), while handing Larsen the lower-tier Member of the Order of Australia (AM) ruffled some feathers.

Cricket blogger Rick Eyre was first to raise the disparity, tweeting: "Australia, we're not there yet."

The official Twitter account for the Bradman Museum in Bowral agreed, tweeting: "How can anyone researching their careers both on and off the field separate these two Australian captains?"

Per the International Cricket Council, Larsen was the most successful women's Test captain ever and finished her career with the third lowest economy rate (1.37 runs per over) of any bowler, male or female, to take 20 wickets.

She captained the Australian women's team to its first series win on English soil in 1987 and backed it up by winning the World Cup the following year.

Cricket wasn't a full-time job for women while Larsen was playing in the 1980s and early 1990s and she played just 15 Test and 49 ODIs. But she was a winner, compiling a 27-10 one-day record as captain.

Lyn Larsen debuted for Australia at 21 and was captaining her country by 22.
Lyn Larsen debuted for Australia at 21 and was captaining her country by 22.

Clarke's achievements are much better known. He was one of the finest batsmen of his generation, scoring 8643 Test runs at an average of 49.1 and captained Australia to the 2015 World Cup on home soil.

He told Nine he initially believed it was a prank when he was told of his AO. "To be honest, I thought it was an April Fool's joke in June," Clarke said.

 

Originally published as Michael Clarke's AO honour called out

More Stories

boys club editors picks honours list lyn larsen michael clarke queen's birthday honours sexism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        premium_icon Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        News A hairdresser, political veteran, Supreme Court Justice and two NRL identities are among the Queenslanders recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

        Fraser dingo collar pic stirs strong backlash

        premium_icon Fraser dingo collar pic stirs strong backlash

        News A pic of a dingo with what looks to be a large tracking collar around its neck...

        Cooroy Library’s 10 happy returns as it celebrates by the book

        premium_icon Cooroy Library’s 10 happy returns as it celebrates by the...

        News Noosa’s outstanding library passes a landmark in the heart of Cooroy

        Noosa cooks up a tasty recovery

        premium_icon Noosa cooks up a tasty recovery

        News Farmers hold the key to ‘clean, green’ food appeal.