Ennis says Slater unlikely to get off

Billy Slater hits Sosaia Feki during the preliminary final.

STORM fullback Billy Slater's tackle on Sosaia Feki was a shoulder charge and he will most likely miss the grand final.

That is the opinion of former Cronulla premiership-winning hooker and Fox League expert Michael Ennis, who does not think Slater can successfully fight the charge at the judiciary.

"He's done everything in our game, but the game made a stance with the shoulder charge," Ennis said.

"Whether you like it or agree with it, we could sit and argue that all day.

"But in terms of the way that he used his body, in my opinion it was a shoulder charge and I think he will be doing extremely well to get off."

The Storm are claiming they have a good case to present at the judiciary hearing and will argue that Slater was trying to make a legitimate tackle.

Melbourne fullback Billy Slater will fight to play in the grand final at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

However Ennis has not seen enough evidence to suggest that Slater is capable of reversing the decision from the match review committee.

""I know there is different angles where there is separation and in terms of the contact," Ennis said.

"But from my understanding, the match review committee saw it as a shoulder charge and the judiciary I think take it from where the point of contact is made at the time and it is on the shoulder."

If Slater is unsuccessful in fighting the charge he will be ruled out for what would have been the last game of his illustrious career, after announcing his retirement earlier this season.

However Slater's standing in the game should afford him the chance to defend himself at the judiciary and nothing more, according to Ennis.

"They will look at all of the angles and they have to because this is one of the greats of our game trying to play in a grand final and his last ever game," Ennis said.

"It would be tragic to see him miss it, but from what I saw on Friday night without going into too many replays or depth, at first sight I thought it was a shoulder charge.

"That's how the match review committee saw it and they have ruled on that and I think he will be doing extremely well to get off.

"I hope he does get off, but I don't think he will."