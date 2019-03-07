Michael Jackson ripped from radio after doco

RADIO stations around the world have banned Michael Jackson songs from their playlists after allegations the superstar singer abused children were aired in the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary.

The Thriller singer faced allegations from the Leaving Neverland documentary that he groomed young children, even carrying out a fake wedding ceremony with a ten-year-old boy.

New Zealand's state broadcaster RNZ was joined by commercial rivals in ripping Jackson from the airwaves, although for how long has not been determined.

Mediaworks, which owns about half the commercial stations in the country, said the ban was "a reflection of our audiences and their preferences".

Three major Canadian radio stations have also banned Jackson. Christine Dicaire, a spokeswoman for media company Cogeco told The Guardian the ban, which also applies to 23 smaller stations, was a response to listener reactions to the documentary.

Other broadcasters have denied they have censored the singer, who has remained hugely popular since his death in 2009.

The BBC said there was no ban and that each piece of music was considered by individual networks.

Australian dance choreographer Wade Robson has alleged how a "magical" first visit to Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch as a seven-year-old boy led to the pop star sexually abusing him.

Michael Jackson has been again accused of sex crimes against children.

Robson, now 36, and another alleged Jackson victim, American James Safechuck, 40, feature in the controversial new two-part documentary, Leaving Neverland, that recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The two have detailed the alleged extensive grooming and horrific abuse to CBS's Gayle King in a new interview, saying Jackson taught them how to masturbate, performed oral sex on them and referred to their encounters as his "first".

Mr Safechuck claimed that Jackson made him feel like the relationship was "loving".

Mr Robson said Jackson instilled fear in him that if anybody ever learned of the abuse they would both go to jail.

The film's synopsis reads: "Through gut-wrenching interviews with the now-adult men and their families, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception."

It said that it documented "the power of celebrity that allowed a revered figure to infiltrate the lives of starstruck children and their parents".

The fresh claims have been shut down by Jackson's team, branding the film a money-making scheme.