Michelle defends Commando’s new Survivor gig

THE new season of Australian Survivor: Champions Versus Contenders is due to hit screens next week, and Steve 'Commando' Willis has landed a spot in the show.

But when the former Biggest Loser trainer told his partner Michelle Bridges he had been offered a spot on the reality show, she had one rule for him.

Michelle told Steve there will be "no cuddling" - but aside from that she's excited about his new TV gig.

"She was like, 'If you commit to this, just do your best babe, be yourself, be true to you and you've got my support, just enjoy the experience,'" he exclusively told The Daily Telegraph.

Bridges has also stuck up for her partner on social media, defending him in a comment on Instagram when a follower suggested he'd have an "unfair advantage" on the show.

"Not really … he does all the work, they laze and unsurvive until the "game" starts … imagine if they all had to fend for themselves?! Build their own camp …?! S**t would go down quick," she wrote.

MISSING KIDS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE

Steve is easily the most famous face to will appear in the reboot series of the popular show which will see 12 everyday Aussies take on 12 champions.

The champions include former NRL star Mat Rogers and swimming legend Shane Gould.

The contestants will spend 55 days stranded on a remote beach in Fiji and they will push their minds and bodies to the absolute limits.

Steve got his nickname "Commando" from his decade in the Australian Special Forces so he will be able to handle some of it, but he admitted missing his kids will be the biggest challenge.

He's dad to Brianna, 19, Ella, 10, Jack, six, from a previous relationship and shares two-year-old Axel with Michelle.

"I love my family more than anything," the 41-year-old said. "Not having contact with them is going to be very, very tough."

'SURVIVOR IS THE ULTIMATE'

Expect to see a lot more of this rig on screens in the coming weeks. Picture: Elise Derwin

He left The Biggest Loser in 2015 and while he wasn't sure if he wanted to return to TV again, he couldn't pass up the opportunity to do Survivor.

"It's important to show my vulnerabilities, weaknesses and suffering and give permission to other everyday Aussies that it's all right, too," he said.

Steve explained he hopes his time on the show will show people that you can push yourself and motivate them.

"Survivor is the ultimate. It's physical, it's mental and it's hard because you have to play dirty to win. I'm going to play as honest a game as I can but I know that it won't be an easy win but it's one that I want to win," Steve said in a statement from Network 10.

The show hits screens on August 1 and every single one of the contestants will be vying for the $500,000 top prize.