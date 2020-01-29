Michelle Bridges out and about after DUI charge

Former Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges was spotted out and about days after being charged with drink driving.

Covering her eyes with sunglasses and wearing a baseball cap, the 49-year-old was snapped out the front of her Potts Point apartment with a denim shirt and black leggings.

"Michelle has been feeling absolutely terrible, she regrets everything and is devastated," a source close to the business woman said.

Michelle Bridges is pictured in public for the first time since being charged with drink driving. Picture: Matrix

Bridges earlier this week publicly apologised for making a "terrible mistake and error of judgment" after allegedly being caught mid-range drink driving with her son in the car on Sunday.

She was driving with her four-year-old son, Axel, in the car at the time she was arrested and taken back to Waverley Police Station and returned a breath test reading of 0.086.

It was subsequently revealed by The Daily Telegraph that Bridges had split from long-term partner and fellow former Biggest Loser trainer Steve 'Commando' Willis.

In her 2016 health and wellness book, Food For Thought, Bridges listed her rules for drinking alcohol.

"Aim for at least four to five alcohol-free days a week," she wrote. "Never drink when I'm by myself. Never drink when I've had a hard day. Stop drinking after dinner. Being able to moderate my drinking makes me feel like I'm in the driver's seat."

Bridges inside her Potts Point apartment.

The news comes after marketing and public relations executives said they believed the scandal would not impact Bridges' fitness business.

Bridges oversees a wellness and coaching empire that includes her 12 Weeks Body Transformation.

"Even though she mentioned the break-up, she didn't use it as an excuse," marketing expert and creative director at Campaign Edge Dee Madigan said. "There was none of that faux-pology stuff that goes around. It humanises her a bit. It was a stupid mistake she won't make again so no lasting damage."

Questioned on the possible impact to Bridges fitness businesses, Madigan continued: "It has got really nothing to do with fitness. Most people would see it for what it is, clearly just one stupid mistake. In some ways it humanises her because she always appears almost scarily in control. I don't think it will hurt her business. Her core business would be women 35 to 45 and they would probably relate to her a little bit, not the drink driving but to the relationship break-up and whatever."

Bridges will appear in Waverley Local Court on February 18.

Michelle Bridges and Steve Willis. Picture: Dylan Robinson