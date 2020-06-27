Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Technology

Microsoft to permanently close most stores

27th Jun 2020 9:51 AM

Microsoft says it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the US and several others abroad where they sell laptops and other hardware.

Friday's announcement reflects what the company calls a "strategic change" for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft said it would "reimagine" the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney and at the US company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pre-tax charge of about $US450 million ($A657 million), or 5 US cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30.

The company didn't say if the move would result in lay-offs.

Originally published as Microsoft to permanently close most stores

business microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa real estate ends financial year on high

        Noosa real estate ends financial year on high

        News The region’s property market is finishing the financial year on a huge high despite the disruption of bushfires and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

        Q&A: Rod doesn’t sweat the small stuff

        premium_icon Q&A: Rod doesn’t sweat the small stuff

        News This week we spend five minutes with Cooroy Area Residents Association President...

        INTERVIEW: The Chats have ‘the luckiest story ever’

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: The Chats have ‘the luckiest story ever’

        News The Chats lead singer opens up about overseas fans, working at Coles and his famous...

        Hope in sight for resilient Hastings Street businesses

        premium_icon Hope in sight for resilient Hastings Street businesses

        News Finally, Hastings St businesses are beginning to see a light at the end of the long...