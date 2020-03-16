‘Might be the last time to dance’ Musos contemplate future

‘I think some people will come back from this and choose another career.’ Andrea Kirwin on the cancellation of live performances due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

LOCAL musicians and performers are reaching out for support as the threat of COVID-19 virus takes a hold of their industry.

On the back of the Prime Minister's recent announcement that mass gatherings should be avoided, and many people going into self isolation, many industries are suffering.

None more so than our live performers.

Popular Sunshine Coast artist Andrea Kirwin said more needed to be done to support our musicians and artists.

"It is affecting the heart of the industry," she said.

"I had six gigs cancelled in the last weekend, with a lot more come."

"I have never seen this level of fear in the community.

"At my recent gig I said to the crowd, 'it might be the last time to dance in the next couple of months'."

She said the instability caused by the virus could be enough to turn many of her peers away from the industry.

"I think some people will come back from this and choose another career," Kirwin said.

While Kirwin was feeling the impact of the international pandemic first-hand, she said there were many worse off than her.

"I am one of the lucky ones," she said.

"I am currently recording and not touring"

"But I have friends who have lost a lot more money than me."

She believed it will very quickly be financially unsustainable to play music.

"If people are staying away from restaurants and shops we will have to come up with other ways to make a living," Kirwin said.

"I am currently trying to brainstorm other ways to make money from my music.

Kirwin said the music industry is always one of the first to put their hand up to help out in times of national crisis.

And now that they were facing tough times, the gesture was not being reciprocated.

"I do feel like we have no hope of any support from the Government," Kirwin said.

"The arts community is way down the priority list for the Government.

"With the recent bushfire crisis musicians were the first to respond," she said.

"We play this role whenever the chips are down, but we don't have anyone to fall back on.

"There is no one to help us when we need it."