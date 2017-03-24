Mighty hair-raising cuts at college

STUDENTS sacrificed their long locks at Good Shepherd Lutheran College on Friday in front of more than 600 staff and peers for the World's Greatest Shave "shave-off”.

And in the process of being a lot more light-headed, they raised $23,360 and are still collecting donations for the Leukaemia Foundation.

This has exceeded all their fundraising expectations.

Students in Years 6 to 12 were given the opportunity to volunteer to represent their house groups by sacrificing their hair to raise money for the charity. Not to be outdone by the students this year, event coordinator Jo Anna Morrison, also committed to cutting her hair which reached down past her waist.

Along with 19 students who had volunteered to have their heads shaved in front of an audience of more than 600 of their peers, Ms Morrison also had "the chop”.

Ms Morrison says she was inspired by her students, as well as a personal connection to cancer, to join in and see how much she could raise with her luscious locks.

All the hair that was shaved at the event will go the Variety Foundation which uses the hair to make wigs for children in need, due to varying conditions.

"The students showed great enthusiasm towards the event and were very competitive in their fundraising efforts and I am so proud of each and every one of them,” Ms Morrison said.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of students who were happy to sacrifice their hair for a good cause,” said Ms Morrison.

"Traditionally, students from this age group might be a little uneasy about shaving their hair off, yet both boys and girls were excited about the fact that they could make a difference.”

Along with the traditional shaving of hair, this year students from Prep to Year 12 had the opportunity to have 'crazy' hair for the day to show their.

"There were some really creative hairstyles featuring amazing designs and props - the creativity was inspiring,” she said.

"It was also great to see all the students and staff come together and really enjoy raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation - all the while knowing that their efforts really will help in the search for a cure,” Ms Morrison said.