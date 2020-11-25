Migration agent thrives despite border lockdown

Noosa Junction migration agent Charles Nowak knows from personal experience the challenges to staying in Australia and working.

It’s hard to imagine a tougher job at present than running a migration agency with Australia’s international borders all but closed to most of the world.

But Charles Nowak, who heads up Nowak Migration, has managed to keep his Noosa Junction business afloat as well as earn recognition as one of the leading migration agencies on the Sunshine Coast, according to the Three Best Rated website.

“It’s always been challenging and now it’s even more challenging,” Mr Nowak said of helping people make a new life in Australia.

He said his business focus had shifted to adjust to the type of clients they were helping.

The former telecommunications engineer and his family migrated from Poland 14 years ago as part of Australia’s skilled intake, but he eventually made the career switch eight years ago.

Mr Nowak first worked for contractors to help build the mobile network for the likes of Optus and Telstra.

“One of the challenges building the network was I was away from home quite a lot of the time and my wife wasn’t that happy,” he said.

Charles Nowak with his wife and business partner Paulina take extra health precautions to keep their office doors open.

Mr Nowak is now helping others secure their dream of living in Australia permanently or part time and smoothing their migration journey.

“Each person’s situation is different and we are trying to find the best way to satisfy their needs,” he said.

“In regional Australia, areas like Noosa, it was quite easy to get permanent stays through employment, but nowadays it’s more complex.

“It all depends on what is the local situation with the employment market.

“If they want to work over here, they need to find an employer willing to sponsor them.”

The Nowaks moved to Noosa from Brisbane last October and have established a solid client base.

They don’t intend to move again anytime soon.

“We’re very happy with the move to Noosa, I think we should have done it years ago,” he said.

The Three Best Rated website was created to share with the local community the top three local businesses in their field through a business ranking based a 50 point inspection process.

The other two migration agencies are New Leaf Migration in Nambour and Smarter Immigration in Maroochydore.