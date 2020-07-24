Mike Tyson comeback fight announced

This is what 2020 needs.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson's comeback is on - and he'll square off with another fan favourite in Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition bout in California in September.

Tyson, 54, has been teasing a return to the ring after getting himself in tremendous shape in recent months.

He's tantalised boxing fans with footage of him working out the gym, showing he still has at least some of the speed, power and footwork that saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

The champ is fighting fit … and still has that look.

And now he has an opponent - and a likeable one in Jones Jr, 51, who created his own legacy by becoming the only boxer to start his career at junior middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title.

Aussie fans will remember his ill-fated trip to Sydney to fight Danny Green in 2009, where he was knocked out just two minutes into the bout.

Some in the boxing community - including former champ Ricky Hatton - have expressed concern about Tyson fighting at such an advanced age and Jones Jr - who only retired in 2018 - fought well past his use by date.

But early reports suggest the fight is being approached safely, with the combatants likely to wear larger gloves that limit the damage they can do.

"They aren't going to try for KOs," boxing scribe Kevin Iole reported.

But they will not be wearing headgear.

Mike Tyson has undergone a stunning body transformation.

The fight is being held on September 13 (AET) and while a time has not been announced it will almost certainly be a Saturday night in the US which means Sunday lunchtime viewing in Australia.

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles - current home of soccer's LA Galaxy and the site of many famous boxing bouts - is the venue.

Iole reported both fighters met with the California State Athletic Commission via video chat recently to get clearance to compete.

Roy Jones Junior. Picture: Sam Mooy

There's already been one fight announced for the undercard and it's a laugher.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson - who famously won the dunk contest three times despite only standing 175cm tall - is going to box YouTube star Jake Paul.

Robinson has never had an official fight while Paul's only outing was on the undercard of his older brother Logan's bout against fellow YouTuber KSI in August, 2018.

Jake Paul won his fight against Deji Olatunji via fifth round TKO.

"I wanted to show that I'm a world class athlete," Robinson told The Athletic. "I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I'm excited for this venture in the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke."

Jake Paul: "Make no mistake, on September 12, Nate will meet the canvas early."

Tyson vs. RJJ promo. No word yet on cost (if there is one). pic.twitter.com/JVQ3IUNspD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2020

