Milestone for RYDA program

THESE Year 11 Good Shepherd Lutheran College student learner drivers are as safe as they will ever be at this stage in the driving journey.

But what they became aware of at the Rotary Youth Driving Awareness program at Doonan’s House With No Steps was that they were only one poor decision away from knowing the world of hurt that Jason McGregor has had deal with for the rest of his wheelchair-bound life.

Last month, RYDA in Noosa celebrated putting through its 5000th student over the past 10 years and the messages are clear ... young drivers have to switch to this new road environment or pay a massive price.

Year 11 student Alex Winn soon was picking up the key life-saving points at this free program funded primarily from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"Attitude is a big one here," Alex said.

Alex was referring to the attitude between a P plate driver and an L plater.

"There’s a big difference. People are more confident when they’re on their Ps, they’re much less aware. They’re more likely to crash," Alex said.

"It’s shocking some of the statistics they’ve got, they’re really eye-opening and it makes you watch out."

Jason McGregor, 46, runs them through his own tragic crash scenario, intent on ensuring better outcomes for these young drivers

“I had a car crash over in Western Australia when I was working in the mines," he said.

"I was 21. I was driving a vehicle back home from work. The road conditions were very poor and my driving experience wasn’t that great.

"It was a combination of these things and probably just driving the way I was. It was about 4 o’clock in the afternoon and I’d made a poor choice in not wearing a seat belt, so that was a contributing factor.”